Did Money Corrupt an A.I. Utopia?
OpenAI was supposed to democratize the race to build artificial intelligence. Then profits got in the way.
Listen longer
Slate Plus members get ad-free versions of all Slate podcasts, plus extra segments, bonus episodes, and more. Try it free today.
Listen & Subscribe
Choose your preferred player:
Get Your Slate Plus Feed
Copy your ad-free feed link below to load into your player:
copied!
Episode Notes
OpenAI was founded in 2015 with a billion dollars and an idealistic mission: Create artificial intelligence that could address humanity’s biggest problems, and do it out in the open. Then came the money problems.
Guest: Karen Hao, senior A.I. reporter at MIT Tech Review