Iowa’s App-ocalypse

The debacle in Iowa doesn’t bode well for Democrats’ effort to restore digital dominance.

Episode Notes

On Monday, the Iowa caucuses went off the rails. As the hours stretched into days, and still the results remained unclear, a new piece of election technology was identified as a central cause of the delay.

An app designed to make the election process speedier and more secure had the opposite effect. And its failure is symptomatic of deep-rooted issues in the way the Democratic Party develops and deploys election technology.

So, what exactly went wrong on Monday? And what does it say about the party’s effort to regain its digital edge in 2020?