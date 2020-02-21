What Next: TBD

Inside Facebook’s Supreme Court

The social network spent a year building its own version of an independent judiciary. Can it succeed?

Every Friday, Slate’s popular daily news podcast What Next brings you TBD, a clear-eyed look into the future. From fake news to fake meat, algorithms to augmented reality, Lizzie O’Leary is your guide to the tech industry and the world it’s creating for us to live in.

  • Lizzie O’Leary is the host of What Next: TBD, Slate’s show about technology, power, and the future. Previously, she created and hosted Marketplace Weekend. She has reported for CNN, Bloomberg News, and the New York Times Magazine, among others. She is also a contributing writer at the Atlantic.

After years of controversial content moderation decisions, from deepfakes to deplatforming, Facebook is trying something new. In January, the social network announced that its new oversight board, which will act as a sort of supreme court for controversial content, will begin hearing cases this summer.

Could this independent board change the way we govern speech online?

Guest: Kate Klonick, assistant professor at St. John’s University School of Law and fellow at the Information Society Project at Yale.