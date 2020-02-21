Inside Facebook’s Supreme Court

After years of controversial content moderation decisions, from deepfakes to deplatforming, Facebook is trying something new. In January, the social network announced that its new oversight board, which will act as a sort of supreme court for controversial content, will begin hearing cases this summer.

Could this independent board change the way we govern speech online?

Guest: Kate Klonick, assistant professor at St. John’s University School of Law and fellow at the Information Society Project at Yale.