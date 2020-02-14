Coronavirus Tests China’s Surveillance State
As the virus spreads across China, Xi Jinping’s censorship and surveillance network is being strained to its limit.
Listen longer
Slate Plus members get ad-free versions of all Slate podcasts, plus extra segments, bonus episodes, and more. Try it free today.
Listen & Subscribe
Choose your preferred player:
Get Your Slate Plus Feed
Copy your ad-free feed link below to load into your player:
Episode Notes
Over the last month, as coronavirus spread across China, Xi Jinping’s vast surveillance and censorship infrastructure went into high gear. But with outrage growing over the death of a beloved doctor, and surveillance technology under strain, the virus is exposing the limits of the Chinese Communist Party’s techno-authoritarian network.
Guest: Josh Chin, Wall Street Journal reporter covering Chinese politics and tech