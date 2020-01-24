Which Tech Companies Are Doing the Most Harm?
As “techlash” reaches a fever pitch, which companies actually deserve the heat?
Listen longer
Slate Plus members get ad-free versions of all Slate podcasts, plus extra segments, bonus episodes, and more. Try it free today.
Listen & Subscribe
Choose your preferred player:
Get Your Slate Plus Feed
Copy your ad-free feed link below to load into your player:
Episode Notes
Last week, Slate published The Evil List, an expansive attempt to document the most concerning tech companies around the world, according to the experts. Some you’ve heard of, some you probably haven’t, and some you almost certainly use every day. Which of these deserve our attention? And why?
Guests:
Mutale Nkonde, public interest technologist and fellow at the Berkman Klein Center for Internet & Society
Felix Salmon, chief financial correspondent at Axios and host of Slate Money
Lindsey Barrett, staff attorney and teaching fellow at the Institute for Public Representation Communications & Technology Clinic