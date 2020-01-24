What Next: TBD

Which Tech Companies Are Doing the Most Harm?

As “techlash” reaches a fever pitch, which companies actually deserve the heat?

Every Friday, Slate's popular daily news podcast What Next brings you TBD, a clear-eyed look into the future. From fake news to fake meat, algorithms to augmented reality, Lizzie O'Leary is your guide to the tech industry and the world it's creating for us to live in.

  • Lizzie O’Leary is the host of What Next: TBD, Slate’s show about technology, power, and the future. Previously, she created and hosted Marketplace Weekend. She has reported for CNN, Bloomberg News, and the New York Times Magazine, among others. She is also a contributing writer at the Atlantic.

Episode Notes

Last week, Slate published The Evil List, an expansive attempt to document the most concerning tech companies around the world, according to the experts. Some you’ve heard of, some you probably haven’t, and some you almost certainly use every day. Which of these deserve our attention? And why?

Guests:

Mutale Nkonde, public interest technologist and fellow at the Berkman Klein Center for Internet & Society

Felix Salmon, chief financial correspondent at Axios and host of Slate Money

Lindsey Barrett, staff attorney and teaching fellow at the Institute for Public Representation Communications & Technology Clinic