How Targeted Ads Started Watching Us All
Two companies changed the advertising industry forever. We’re just beginning to see the consequences.
Episode Notes
In 2019, for the first time, more advertising money went toward targeted digital ads in the U.S. than to radio, television, cable, magazine, and newspaper ads combined. The moment was the culmination of a decadeslong journey that has completely transformed media, politics, and privacy.
How did the targeted ad come to hold so much power? And what did we lose along the way?
Guest: Siva Vaidhyanathan, professor of media studies at the University of Virginia