Do Algorithms Make Sentencing Fairer?

Around the country, states are employing algorithms to help reduce prison populations and predict recidivism. This week, we hear from a Wisconsin judge with serious reservations about the algorithm used in his state. Also: a deep dive into Virginia’s risk-assessment algorithm and the surprising results of its implementation.

Guests:

Nicholas McNamara, judge on the circuit court of Dane County, Wisconsin

Jennifer Doleac, associate professor of economics at Texas A&M and director of the Justice Tech Lab