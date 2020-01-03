Do Algorithms Make Sentencing Fairer?
Thirty-five states are using algorithms to help judges make better decisions. Are they working?
Around the country, states are employing algorithms to help reduce prison populations and predict recidivism. This week, we hear from a Wisconsin judge with serious reservations about the algorithm used in his state. Also: a deep dive into Virginia’s risk-assessment algorithm and the surprising results of its implementation.
Guests:
Nicholas McNamara, judge on the circuit court of Dane County, Wisconsin
Jennifer Doleac, associate professor of economics at Texas A&M and director of the Justice Tech Lab