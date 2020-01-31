Why Is the U.S. Scared of Huawei?

Recently a special delegation of senior Trump administration officials arrived in the U.K. Their mission? To convince Prime Minister Boris Johnson to bar Huawei from their new 5G network.

Why is the U.S. so keen to influence Britain’s decision on 5G? And now that the U.K is officially withdrawing from the European Union, how will they manage competing pressures from the U.S. and China?

Guest: Dan Sabbagh, defense and security editor at the Guardian.