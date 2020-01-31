What Next: TBD

Why Is the U.S. Scared of Huawei?

Britain’s defiance of the U.S over 5G may set a precedent for the rest of the West.

Every Friday, Slate’s popular daily news podcast What Next brings you TBD, a clear-eyed look into the future. From fake news to fake meat, algorithms to augmented reality, Lizzie O’Leary is your guide to the tech industry and the world it’s creating for us to live in.

  • Lizzie O’Leary is the host of What Next: TBD, Slate’s show about technology, power, and the future. Previously, she created and hosted Marketplace Weekend. She has reported for CNN, Bloomberg News, and the New York Times Magazine, among others. She is also a contributing writer at the Atlantic.

Recently a special delegation of senior Trump administration officials arrived in the U.K. Their mission? To convince Prime Minister Boris Johnson to bar Huawei from their new 5G network.

Why is the U.S. so keen to influence Britain’s decision on 5G? And now that the U.K is officially withdrawing from the European Union, how will they manage competing pressures from the U.S. and China?

Guest: Dan Sabbagh, defense and security editor at the Guardian.