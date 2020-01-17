What Next: TBD

The Silicon Valley Dream Was Always a Fantasy

Anna Wiener details her journey through tech’s uncanny valley.

Episode Notes

In 2013, Anna Wiener moved from New York to San Francisco to join the city’s booming tech scene. Over the course of four years, she worked at three companies: an e-book startup, a data analytics company, and an open-source software platform. Then her infatuation with the tech industry took a turn.

On this week’s show, an insider’s perspective on the intoxicating promise and disappointment of Silicon Valley during the mid-decade boom.

Guest: Anna Wiener, author of Uncanny Valley and contributing writer for the New Yorker.