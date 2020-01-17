The Silicon Valley Dream Was Always a Fantasy

In 2013, Anna Wiener moved from New York to San Francisco to join the city’s booming tech scene. Over the course of four years, she worked at three companies: an e-book startup, a data analytics company, and an open-source software platform. Then her infatuation with the tech industry took a turn.

On this week’s show, an insider’s perspective on the intoxicating promise and disappointment of Silicon Valley during the mid-decade boom.

Guest: Anna Wiener, author of Uncanny Valley and contributing writer for the New Yorker.