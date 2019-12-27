A Landmark Privacy Law Takes Effect. Now What?
California’s Consumer Privacy Act could have a national impact.
Episode Notes
On Jan. 1, 2020, a new law will grant Californians the right to see, delete, and stop the sale of personal information collected by tech companies. But the impact of the bill may reach far beyond California. How does this landmark law affect the rest of the country? And will it set the stage for national privacy legislation?
Guest: Hayley Tsukayama, legislative activist at the Electronic Frontier Foundation.