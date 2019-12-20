Ring: Your Doorbell Is Watching
The Shark Tank reject now partners with more than 600 police departments around the country.
Episode Notes
Back in 2013, an entrepreneur named Jamie Siminoff appeared on Shark Tank. He was seeking an investment in a new product he was calling Doorbot, a smart doorbell that would make answering the door more convenient and users’ lives “more connected.”
Six years later, Doorbot is now Ring, an Amazon-owned home security system that partners with more than 600 police departments around the country. How did Doorbot become Ring? And what are the consequences of placing surveillance cameras on front doors around the country?
Guest: Caroline Haskins, technology reporter at Buzzfeed