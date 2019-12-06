What Next: TBD

What Is Google After Larry and Sergey?

With the founders stepping down, the tech giant enters uncharted territory.

Every Friday, Slate’s popular daily news podcast What Next brings you TBD, a clear-eyed look into the future. From fake news to fake meat, algorithms to augmented reality, Lizzie O’Leary is your guide to the tech industry and the world it’s creating for us to live in.

  Lizzie O'Leary is the host of What Next: TBD, Slate's show about technology, power, and the future.

On Tuesday, Google founders Sergey Brin and Larry Page announced that they are stepping down from their respective roles as president and CEO of Alphabet, Google’s parent company. The move will leave Sundar Pichai in charge of both Google and Alphabet.

With pressure mounting from unhappy employees, antitrust regulators in Europe, and the Trump administration, Pichai takes the helm at a crucial moment in the company’s history. Will he be up to the task?

Guest: Mark Bergen, technology reporter at Bloomberg