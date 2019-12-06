What Is Google After Larry and Sergey?
With the founders stepping down, the tech giant enters uncharted territory.
Episode Notes
On Tuesday, Google founders Sergey Brin and Larry Page announced that they are stepping down from their respective roles as president and CEO of Alphabet, Google’s parent company. The move will leave Sundar Pichai in charge of both Google and Alphabet.
With pressure mounting from unhappy employees, antitrust regulators in Europe, and the Trump administration, Pichai takes the helm at a crucial moment in the company’s history. Will he be up to the task?
Guest: Mark Bergen, technology reporter at Bloomberg