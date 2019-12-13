Inside the Influence Economy
What we get wrong about the world of influencers, and why we should be paying attention.
Over the past decade, the world of influencers has grown from a fringe marketing movement to a multibillion-dollar industry. Now, tactics and strategies originally developed by influencers can be found across industries, from health care to politics to higher ed.
What’s behind this meteoric rise? And why do we misunderstand a movement that Taylor Lorenz calls “a fundamental shift in society”?
Guest: Taylor Lorenz, internet culture reporter for the New York Times