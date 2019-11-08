The Uber Drivers Who Don’t Want to Be Employees
A new law in California could be the beginning of the end for the gig economy.
Listen longer
Slate Plus members get ad-free versions of all Slate podcasts, plus extra segments, bonus episodes, and more. Try it free today.
Listen & Subscribe
Choose your preferred player:
Get Your Slate Plus Feed
Copy your ad-free feed link below to load into your player:
copied!
Episode Notes
California recently passed a law, Assembly Bill 5, that would classify ride-share drivers across the state as employees rather than contractors. Among many other benefits, they’d be allowed to unionize, collect overtime pay, and take sick leave.
So why are so many drivers against it?
Guest: Harry Campbell, former Uber driver and founder of the Rideshare Guy