The Uber Drivers Who Don’t Want to Be Employees

A new law in California could be the beginning of the end for the gig economy.

Every Friday, Slate’s popular daily news podcast What Next brings you TBD, a clear-eyed look into the future. From fake news to fake meat, algorithms to augmented reality, Lizzie O’Leary is your guide to the tech industry and the world it’s creating for us to live in.

  • Lizzie O’Leary is the host of What Next: TBD, Slate’s show about technology, power, and the future. Previously, she created and hosted Marketplace Weekend. She has reported for CNN, Bloomberg News, and the New York Times Magazine, among others. She is also a contributing writer at the Atlantic.

California recently passed a law, Assembly Bill 5, that would classify ride-share drivers across the state as employees rather than contractors. Among many other benefits, they’d be allowed to unionize, collect overtime pay, and take sick leave.

So why are so many drivers against it?

Guest: Harry Campbell, former Uber driver and founder of the Rideshare Guy