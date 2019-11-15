How WhatsApp Got Hacked
Private spyware companies help governments get around encryption, and business is booming.
Episode Notes
Recently, Facebook filed a lawsuit against a little-known Israeli spyware firm called NSO Group. Facebook is accusing NSO of supplying technology that enabled a hack of 1,400 WhatsApp accounts.
But NSO’s reach goes far beyond a few thousand phones. Governments around the world purchase its powerful technology. Some use it to “lawfully hack” the devices of criminals and terrorists. But others use it more broadly, tracking the communications of activists, journalists, lawyers, and dissidents.
What does the WhatsApp lawsuit mean for the spyware industry? And why are governments lining up to buy these products?