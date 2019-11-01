The Price of Automating Aviation
What the 737 Max crashes teach us about flying when automated systems malfunction.
Episode Notes
This week, Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg appeared in front of Congress. He was there to answer questions about what his company knew, and when, before two 737 Max airplanes crashed and claimed the lives of 346 people.
But beyond the planes’ technological failures is another key issue: the way pilots react when automated systems go wrong.
Guest: Jon Ostrower, editor in chief of the Air Current