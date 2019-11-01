What Next: TBD

The Price of Automating Aviation

What the 737 Max crashes teach us about flying when automated systems malfunction.

Every Friday, Slate’s popular daily news podcast What Next brings you TBD, a clear-eyed look into the future. From fake news to fake meat, algorithms to augmented reality, Lizzie O’Leary is your guide to the tech industry and the world it’s creating for us to live in.

  • Lizzie O’Leary is the host of What Next: TBD, Slate’s show about technology, power, and the future. Previously, she created and hosted Marketplace Weekend. She has reported for CNN, Bloomberg News, and the New York Times Magazine, among others. She is also a contributing writer at the Atlantic.

This week, Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg appeared in front of Congress. He was there to answer questions about what his company knew, and when, before two 737 Max airplanes crashed and claimed the lives of 346 people.

But beyond the planes’ technological failures is another key issue: the way pilots react when automated systems go wrong.

Guest: Jon Ostrower, editor in chief of the Air Current