Inside Facebook’s Political Ad Mess
Why this fight is really a battle about something much bigger.
Episode Notes
Over the past week, Facebook and Mark Zuckerberg have been under fire for declining to fact-check political ads. But a former insider says this is the wrong debate to be having—and it misses a more fundamental problem: Facebook’s business model.
Guests: Yael Eisenstat, former head of global elections integrity operations at Facebook, and Charlie Warzel, an opinion writer at the New York Times.