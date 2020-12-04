Why Trump Won’t Get Away With It
The case for federalism.
Listen longer
Slate Plus members get ad-free versions of all Slate podcasts, plus extra segments, bonus episodes, and more. Try it free today.
Listen & Subscribe
Choose your preferred player:
Get Your Slate Plus Feed
Copy your ad-free feed link below to load into your player:
copied!
Episode Notes
Virginia Heffernan talks to former FBI special agent and CNN analyst Asha Rangappa about the case for federalism and why, even with pardons, Trump won’t get off completely scot-free.
Podcast production by Melissa Kaplan. Engineering help from Richard Stanislaw.