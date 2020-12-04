Trumpcast

Why Trump Won’t Get Away With It

The case for federalism.

View Transcript
Illustration depicting a female with a microphone

Listen longer

Slate Plus members get ad-free versions of all Slate podcasts, plus extra segments, bonus episodes, and more. Try it free today.

Join Slate Plus

Episode Notes

Virginia Heffernan talks to former FBI special agent and CNN analyst Asha Rangappa about the case for federalism and why, even with pardons, Trump won’t get off completely scot-free.

Podcast production by Melissa Kaplan. Engineering help from Richard Stanislaw.

About the Show

A podcast from Slate chronicling Donald Trump’s rise to the presidency and his current administration. Journalists Virginia Heffernan and León Krauze talk to reporters, historians, psychiatrists, and other experts to help explain who this man is and why this is happening, right now, in the United States of America.

All episodes

Host

Follow