Trumpcast

Will Trumpism Survive Trump?

Why it’s dangerous to assume it’ll just go away.

Virginia Heffernan talks to Princeton University professor Eddie Glaude Jr. about why she thinks Trumpism will fizzle out after Trump leaves office—and why he thinks it won’t. Plus, why it’s dangerous to call it “Trumpism.”

About the Show

A podcast from Slate chronicling Donald Trump’s rise to the presidency and his current administration. Journalists Virginia Heffernan and León Krauze talk to reporters, historians, psychiatrists, and other experts to help explain who this man is and why this is happening, right now, in the United States of America.

