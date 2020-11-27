Will Trumpism Survive Trump?
Why it’s dangerous to assume it’ll just go away.
Episode Notes
Virginia Heffernan talks to Princeton University professor Eddie Glaude Jr. about why she thinks Trumpism will fizzle out after Trump leaves office—and why he thinks it won’t. Plus, why it’s dangerous to call it “Trumpism.”
Podcast production by Melissa Kaplan. Engineering help from Richard Stanislaw.