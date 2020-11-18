Trumpcast

What Will Become of Ivanka?

Her future may be a little less glamorous.

Episode Notes

Virginia Heffernan talks to Emily Jane Fox, national correspondent at Vanity Fair and co-host of Inside the Hive, about what will happen to Ivanka after her father’s presidency ends, her art collection and tackiness, who will stay in her social circle and who will snub her, and insights from covering her over the last five years.

Podcast production by Melissa Kaplan. Engineering help from Richard Stanislaw.

Further Reading:

“‘Everyone with self-respect will steer clear’: For Ivanka and Jared, the post-White House future is an island alone.” Emily Jane Fox in Vanity Fair

About the Show

A podcast from Slate chronicling Donald Trump’s rise to the presidency and his current administration. Journalists Virginia Heffernan and León Krauze talk to reporters, historians, psychiatrists, and other experts to help explain who this man is and why this is happening, right now, in the United States of America.

