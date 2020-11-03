Those Election Day 2020 Vibes
We vote. And then we wait.
Episode Notes
Virginia Heffernan talks to Amelia Thomson-DeVeaux, senior writer at FiveThirtyEight, about why we’re heading for a record gender gap in presidential voting, issues for women voters and gender as a political frame, how differently individual voters interpret questions about issues like health care and the economy, and the drop in Trump support among white Christians.
Podcast production by Melissa Kaplan. Engineering help from Richard Stanislaw.