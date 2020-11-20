Trumpcast

Should Biden Prosecute Trump?

 And what if he doesn’t?

Virginia Heffernan talks to Jonathan Mahler, staff writer at the New York Times Magazine, about the possibilities for prosecuting Trump and the concept of “moving on” or healing from his crimes.

Podcast production by Melissa Kaplan. Engineering help from Richard Stanislaw.

Can America Restore the Rule of Law Without Prosecuting Trump?” by Jonathan Mahler in the New York Times Magazine

A podcast from Slate chronicling Donald Trump’s rise to the presidency and his current administration. Journalists Virginia Heffernan and León Krauze talk to reporters, historians, psychiatrists, and other experts to help explain who this man is and why this is happening, right now, in the United States of America.

