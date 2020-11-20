Should Biden Prosecute Trump?
And what if he doesn’t?
Episode Notes
Virginia Heffernan talks to Jonathan Mahler, staff writer at the New York Times Magazine, about the possibilities for prosecuting Trump and the concept of “moving on” or healing from his crimes.
Podcast production by Melissa Kaplan. Engineering help from Richard Stanislaw.
Further Reading:
“Can America Restore the Rule of Law Without Prosecuting Trump?” by Jonathan Mahler in the New York Times Magazine