Virginia Heffernan talks to Ekow Yankah, professor of law at Cardozo School of Law, about those wacky Trump election lawsuits, the work we still have to do—no matter the election’s outcome—to take down Trumpism, the Republican attempts at voter suppression in the wake of close counts, and about how learning someone else’s language in order to sell them something leads you to become more like them.

Further Reading:

“In Our Relationships, the Post-Trump Reckoning Won’t Be Easy,” by Ekow Yankah, Oxy, Nov. 2, 2020

Podcast production by Melissa Kaplan. Engineering help from Richard Stanislaw.