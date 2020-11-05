This Is a Soft Revolution
Just Biden our time now.
Listen longer
Slate Plus members get ad-free versions of all Slate podcasts, plus extra segments, bonus episodes, and more. Try it free today.
Listen & Subscribe
Choose your preferred player:
Get Your Slate Plus Feed
Copy your ad-free feed link below to load into your player:
Episode Notes
Virginia Heffernan talks to Ekow Yankah, professor of law at Cardozo School of Law, about those wacky Trump election lawsuits, the work we still have to do—no matter the election’s outcome—to take down Trumpism, the Republican attempts at voter suppression in the wake of close counts, and about how learning someone else’s language in order to sell them something leads you to become more like them.
Further Reading:
“In Our Relationships, the Post-Trump Reckoning Won’t Be Easy,” by Ekow Yankah, Oxy, Nov. 2, 2020
Podcast production by Melissa Kaplan. Engineering help from Richard Stanislaw.