Episode Notes

Virginia Heffernan talks to Andy Slavitt, former acting administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, about public health and the second wave of the pandemic, reviewing New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s handling of COVID, and how Joe Biden will handle the pandemic once he’s in office.

Podcast production by Melissa Kaplan. Engineering help from Richard Stanislaw.

