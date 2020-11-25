Biden, Hope, and Vaccines
Holding it together through COVID’s second wave.
Listen longer
Slate Plus members get ad-free versions of all Slate podcasts, plus extra segments, bonus episodes, and more. Try it free today.
Listen & Subscribe
Choose your preferred player:
Get Your Slate Plus Feed
Copy your ad-free feed link below to load into your player:
copied!
Episode Notes
Virginia Heffernan talks to Andy Slavitt, former acting administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, about public health and the second wave of the pandemic, reviewing New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s handling of COVID, and how Joe Biden will handle the pandemic once he’s in office.
Podcast production by Melissa Kaplan. Engineering help from Richard Stanislaw.