A Clownish Attempt at a Coup
However ridiculous, it’s still outrageous.
Episode Notes
Virginia Heffernan welcomes back Jacob Weisberg, founder of Trumpcast and CEO of Pushkin Industries, and talks about the outrageousness of Trump’s coup attempt and why we’re still going to be OK, sorting out our feelings after election week, and a bookend to that fateful election night four years ago.
Podcast production by Melissa Kaplan. Engineering help from Richard Stanislaw.