The Secret Code of the Proud Boys
Beating you up to make you a man.
Episode Notes
Virginia Heffernan talks to historian Nicole Hemmer about the Proud Boys—breaking down their hazing and hypermasculinity, initiation, conservative cults, and how Donald Trump incites them.
Podcast production by Melissa Kaplan. Engineering help from Richard Stanislaw.