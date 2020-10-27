How to Avoid the Potholes of Neo-Nazism
In a country with big problems, people will turn to extremes for fulfillment.
Episode Notes
Virginia Heffernan talks to Christian Picciolini, a former neo-Nazi skinhead and musician who now works to disengage others from virulent bigotry and hate cults. He talks about his indoctrination into—and exodus from—the racist movement, neo-Nazi strategies of the 80s and 90s, the history of anti-racist skinheads in the U.S., and the psychology and needs of cult hoppers.
Podcast production by Melissa Kaplan. Engineering help from Richard Stanislaw.