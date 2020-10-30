The System Failure That Kept Trump in Office
In spite of everything, he finished a full term.
Listen longer
Slate Plus members get ad-free versions of all Slate podcasts, plus extra segments, bonus episodes, and more. Try it free today.
Listen & Subscribe
Choose your preferred player:
Get Your Slate Plus Feed
Copy your ad-free feed link below to load into your player:
copied!
Episode Notes
Virginia Heffernan talks to Benjamin Wittes, senior fellow at the Brookings Institution and editor-in-chief of Lawfare Blog, about how Trump was able to fulfill a full term in office in spite of everything.
Podcast production by Melissa Kaplan.