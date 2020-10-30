Trumpcast

The System Failure That Kept Trump in Office

In spite of everything, he finished a full term.

Episode Notes

Virginia Heffernan talks to Benjamin Wittes, senior fellow at the Brookings Institution and editor-in-chief of Lawfare Blog, about how Trump was able to fulfill a full term in office in spite of everything.

Podcast production by Melissa Kaplan.

A podcast from Slate chronicling Donald Trump’s rise to the presidency and his current administration. Journalists Virginia Heffernan and León Krauze talk to reporters, historians, psychiatrists, and other experts to help explain who this man is and why this is happening, right now, in the United States of America.

