Disestablish SCOTUS or the Senate?
Amy Coney Barrett and the end of the Senate.
Episode Notes
Virginia Heffernan talks to Fordham Law professor Jed Shugerman, about the big picture behind Amy Coney Barrett, ways we can disestablish the Senate, and the concept of originalism when interpreting the U.S. Constitution.
