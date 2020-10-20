Virginia Heffernan talks to Kathleen Kingsbury and Farah Stockman of the New York Times Editorial Board about the publication’s weekend op-ed package, which came out against Donald Trump; Stockman’s experiences embedded with the Trump-voting working class for four years and how Democrats fail to reach them; and the importance of seniority on the job.

Podcast production by Melissa Kaplan. Engineering help from Richard Stanislaw.

Further Reading:

“Editor’s Note: The Editorial Board’s Verdict on Trump’s Presidency,” by Kathleen Kingsbury, New York Times, Oct. 16

“Why They Loved Him,” by Farah Stockman, New York Times, Oct. 16