What Democrats Still Get Wrong About Trump Voters
From racism to education to jobs.
Episode Notes
Virginia Heffernan talks to Kathleen Kingsbury and Farah Stockman of the New York Times Editorial Board about the publication’s weekend op-ed package, which came out against Donald Trump; Stockman’s experiences embedded with the Trump-voting working class for four years and how Democrats fail to reach them; and the importance of seniority on the job.
Podcast production by Melissa Kaplan. Engineering help from Richard Stanislaw.
Further Reading:
“Editor’s Note: The Editorial Board’s Verdict on Trump’s Presidency,” by Kathleen Kingsbury, New York Times, Oct. 16
“Why They Loved Him,” by Farah Stockman, New York Times, Oct. 16