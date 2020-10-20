Trumpcast

What Democrats Still Get Wrong About Trump Voters

From racism to education to jobs.

View Transcript
Illustration depicting a female with a microphone

Listen longer

Slate Plus members get ad-free versions of all Slate podcasts, plus extra segments, bonus episodes, and more. Try it free today.

Join Slate Plus

Episode Notes

Virginia Heffernan talks to Kathleen Kingsbury and Farah Stockman of the New York Times Editorial Board about the publication’s weekend op-ed package, which came out against Donald Trump; Stockman’s experiences embedded with the Trump-voting working class for four years and how Democrats fail to reach them; and the importance of seniority on the job.

Podcast production by Melissa Kaplan. Engineering help from Richard Stanislaw.

Further Reading:

Editor’s Note: The Editorial Board’s Verdict on Trump’s Presidency,” by Kathleen Kingsbury, New York Times, Oct. 16

Why They Loved Him,” by Farah Stockman, New York Times, Oct. 16

About the Show

A podcast from Slate chronicling Donald Trump’s rise to the presidency and his current administration. Journalists Virginia Heffernan and León Krauze talk to reporters, historians, psychiatrists, and other experts to help explain who this man is and why this is happening, right now, in the United States of America.

All episodes

Host

Follow