Virginia Heffernan talks to Sarah Jones, staff writer at New York Magazine’s Intelligencer, about the problem with putting Claudia Conway and other teenage girls on a pedestal, why Trump’s contracting of COVID-19 doesn’t mean justice, and what she wants to see from Joe Biden.

Podcast production by Melissa Kaplan. Engineering help from Richard Stanislaw.

Further Reading:

“The Virus Is Not Justice for Trump” by Sarah Jones in Intelligencer