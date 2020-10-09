No Saviors, Just Us
Why Trump’s COVID-19 diagnosis doesn’t mean justice.
Episode Notes
Virginia Heffernan talks to Sarah Jones, staff writer at New York Magazine’s Intelligencer, about the problem with putting Claudia Conway and other teenage girls on a pedestal, why Trump’s contracting of COVID-19 doesn’t mean justice, and what she wants to see from Joe Biden.
Podcast production by Melissa Kaplan. Engineering help from Richard Stanislaw.
