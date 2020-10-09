Trumpcast

No Saviors, Just Us

Why Trump’s COVID-19 diagnosis doesn’t mean justice.

Episode Notes

Virginia Heffernan talks to Sarah Jones, staff writer at New York Magazine’s Intelligencer, about the problem with putting Claudia Conway and other teenage girls on a pedestal, why Trump’s contracting of COVID-19 doesn’t mean justice, and what she wants to see from Joe Biden.

Podcast production by Melissa Kaplan. Engineering help from Richard Stanislaw.

Further Reading:

The Virus Is Not Justice for Trump” by Sarah Jones in Intelligencer

About the Show

A podcast from Slate chronicling Donald Trump’s rise to the presidency and his current administration. Journalists Virginia Heffernan and León Krauze talk to reporters, historians, psychiatrists, and other experts to help explain who this man is and why this is happening, right now, in the United States of America.

