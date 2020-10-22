Reading All Those Trump Books
We revisit Trump-era literature from once inner-circle characters.
Virginia Heffernan talks to Carlos Lozada, Washington Post nonfiction book critic and author of What Were We Thinking: A Brief Intellectual History of the Trump Era. They discuss a few of the 150-plus Trump books Lozada has read; books from Trump sycophants and intellectual supporters; and thoughts on the books by Omarosa, Michael Cohen’s, and James Comey.
