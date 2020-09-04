Trumpcast

Violence, the Police, and Black Joy

Looking back on a summer of exterminationist racism.

View Transcript
Illustration depicting a female with a microphone

Listen longer

Slate Plus members get ad-free versions of all Slate podcasts, plus extra segments, bonus episodes, and more. Try it free today.

Join Slate Plus

Episode Notes

Virginia Heffernan talks to Georgetown law professor Paul Butler, former trial attorney with the U.S. Department of Justice and author of Chokehold: Policing Black Men, about the events in Kenosha and the Black Lives Matter movement, criminal justice, and what it means to celebrate black joy.

Podcast production by Melissa Kaplan. Engineering help from Richard Stanislaw.

About the Show

A podcast from Slate chronicling Donald Trump’s rise to the presidency and his current administration. Journalists Virginia Heffernan and León Krauze talk to reporters, historians, psychiatrists, and other experts to help explain who this man is and why this is happening, right now, in the United States of America.

All episodes

Host

  • Virginia Heffernan is a contributing editor at Wired, a columnist at the Los Angeles Times, and a co-host of Trumpcast.

Follow