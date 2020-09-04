Violence, the Police, and Black Joy
Looking back on a summer of exterminationist racism.
Episode Notes
Virginia Heffernan talks to Georgetown law professor Paul Butler, former trial attorney with the U.S. Department of Justice and author of Chokehold: Policing Black Men, about the events in Kenosha and the Black Lives Matter movement, criminal justice, and what it means to celebrate black joy.
Podcast production by Melissa Kaplan. Engineering help from Richard Stanislaw.