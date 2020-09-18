Trumpcast

Taxes, Trump, and Torment of GOP Donors

Also: Where is Steve Mnuchin?

Episode Notes

Virginia Heffernan talks to producer Sally Herships and reporter Sarah Kleiner of The Heist, a new investigative podcast from the Center for Public Integrity covering a tax-centric political swindle and how power works in Trump’s presidency. Herships and Kleiner talk in-depth about the series, the benefits specific Republican donors have received, and what it’s like to try to track down Steve Mnuchin—or find out anything about him.

