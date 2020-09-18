Virginia Heffernan talks to producer Sally Herships and reporter Sarah Kleiner of The Heist, a new investigative podcast from the Center for Public Integrity covering a tax-centric political swindle and how power works in Trump’s presidency. Herships and Kleiner talk in-depth about the series, the benefits specific Republican donors have received, and what it’s like to try to track down Steve Mnuchin—or find out anything about him.

Podcast production by Melissa Kaplan. Engineering help from Richard Stanislaw.

