Finding Truth After Trump

A writer learns to think about what he puts into the world.

Episode Notes

Virginia Heffernan talks to Tony Schwartz, the author infamous for penning Donald Trump’s The Art of the Deal, about his latest audiobook, Dealing With the Devil: My Mother, Trump, and Me, how he’s atoned for creating The Art of the Deal, how Trump has impacted his life, and how we all grapple with our inner lawyers.

