Finding Truth After Trump
A writer learns to think about what he puts into the world.
Listen longer
Slate Plus members get ad-free versions of all Slate podcasts, plus extra segments, bonus episodes, and more. Try it free today.
Listen & Subscribe
Choose your preferred player:
Get Your Slate Plus Feed
Copy your ad-free feed link below to load into your player:
copied!
Episode Notes
Virginia Heffernan talks to Tony Schwartz, the author infamous for penning Donald Trump’s The Art of the Deal, about his latest audiobook, Dealing With the Devil: My Mother, Trump, and Me, how he’s atoned for creating The Art of the Deal, how Trump has impacted his life, and how we all grapple with our inner lawyers.
Podcast production by Melissa Kaplan. Engineering help from Richard Stanislaw.