Here Comes the Slow-Rolling Coup
How to process your unproductive emotions.
Virginia Heffernan welcomes back Dahlia Lithwick, Slate staff writer and host of Amicus, about the loss of RBG, Rep. Adam Schiff’s call to the GOP’s conscience, not being “ladylike” in the face of disaster, and the strength of our system of checks and balances in the face of coup threats.
