The Search for Melania’s Intelligence

And the special savvy she brings to team Trump.

Virginia Heffernan talks to Mary Jordan, Pulitzer Prize–winning national correspondent for the Washington Post and author of The Art of Her Deal, about Melania Trump. They discuss the mystery of who Melania was before she met Donald Trump, her education, the way she manufactures her image, where she fails as a FLOTUS, and the supportive role she plays in propping up her husband.

Podcast production by Melissa Kaplan. Engineering help from Richard Stanislaw.

﻿”How Melania Trump blocked Ivanka Trump from encroaching on her domain,” by Mary Jordan, Washington Post, June 13.

About the Show

A podcast from Slate chronicling Donald Trump’s rise to the presidency and his current administration. Journalists Virginia Heffernan and León Krauze talk to reporters, historians, psychiatrists, and other experts to help explain who this man is and why this is happening, right now, in the United States of America.

  • Virginia Heffernan is a contributing editor at Wired, a columnist at the Los Angeles Times, and a co-host of Trumpcast.

