Virginia Heffernan talks to Mary Jordan, Pulitzer Prize–winning national correspondent for the Washington Post and author of The Art of Her Deal, about Melania Trump. They discuss the mystery of who Melania was before she met Donald Trump, her education, the way she manufactures her image, where she fails as a FLOTUS, and the supportive role she plays in propping up her husband.

Podcast production by Melissa Kaplan. Engineering help from Richard Stanislaw.

Further reading:

﻿”How Melania Trump blocked Ivanka Trump from encroaching on her domain,” by Mary Jordan, Washington Post, June 13.