White Supremacy, Tulsa, and the Mythology of America
One more conversation before this weekend’s ill-fated Trump rally.
Episode Notes
Virginia Heffernan talks to author Jared Yates Sexton about evangelical mythology, Bill Barr, rural understandings of globalism, the Confederacy, the coming Trump rally in Tulsa, how some Christian Trumpists may view COVID, and the “cult of the shining city.”
Podcast production by Melissa Kaplan. Engineering help from Richard Stanislaw.