Trumpcast

Getting on the Same Page About Racism

Why some white viewers don’t recognize police brutality in those videos.

View Transcript
Episode Notes

Virginia Heffernan talks to CNN legal analyst Elliot Williams about Cooper versus Cooper, how white people apologize for and are now confronting systemic racism, the legality around questioning the actions of police officers, and the “Yanny versus Laurel” disconnect some white viewers experience watching viral police brutality videos.

