Getting on the Same Page About Racism
Why some white viewers don’t recognize police brutality in those videos.
Virginia Heffernan talks to CNN legal analyst Elliot Williams about Cooper versus Cooper, how white people apologize for and are now confronting systemic racism, the legality around questioning the actions of police officers, and the “Yanny versus Laurel” disconnect some white viewers experience watching viral police brutality videos.
Podcast production by Melissa Kaplan. Engineering help from Richard Stanislaw.