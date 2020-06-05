How Mark Zuckerberg and William Barr Are Trying to Stop the Protests
Why are they using their power to stand in the way?
Episode Notes
Virginia Heffernan talks to Wired columnist Siva Viadhyanathan about his piece on Mark Zuckerberg; and New York Times Magazine writer Matthatias Schwartz abput his profile of William Barr.
Podcast production by Melissa Kaplan. Engineering help from Richard Stanislaw.