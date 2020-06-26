Worst AG, Barr None
Let’s review why.
Episode Notes
Virginia Heffernan welcomes back Fordham law professor Jed Shugerman to get into the weeds about Attorney General Bill Barr, Michael Flynn’s story up until this point, Geoffrey Berman of the Southern District of New York, and the Unitary Executive Theory.
Podcast production by Melissa Kaplan. Engineering help from Richard Stanislaw.