Amy Klobuchar? How About Stacey Abrams?
How race informs the presidential race.
Episode Notes
Virginia Heffernan talks to analyst and Fordham professor Christina Greer about white supremacy, the case for Stacey Abrams as Joe Biden’s running mate, whether black voters care less about policy than representation on the presidential ticket, and more.
Podcast production by Melissa Kaplan. Engineering by Richard Stanislaw.