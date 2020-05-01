“Opening Up” Is a Meaningless Term
It takes more than a politician’s will to re-establish our sense of safety.
Episode Notes
Virginia Heffernan talks to CNN national security analyst Juliette Kayyem about what it really means—and what it takes— to safely re-open the country and heal from the coronavirus pandemic, the Waffle House Index, and how this crisis may affect our values.
Podcast production by Melissa Kaplan.