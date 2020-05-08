Virginia Heffernan talks to Rolling Stone D.C. bureau chief Andy Kroll about the specifics around Jared Kushner’s mishandling of the coronavirus crisis, the role of Oscar Health, the group of Bush-era doctors and epidemiologists calling themselves “Red Dawn,” and the collective amnesia in Washington, D.C. that prevents us from tackling sizable problems.

Podcast production by Melissa Kaplan. Engineering help from Richard Stanislaw.

Further Reading:

“‘Absolute Clusterf-k’: Inside the Denial and Dysfunction of Trump’s Coronavirus Task Force” by Andy Kroll in Rolling Stone