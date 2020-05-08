Trumpcast

Kushner Mess-Ups Thrive Under D.C.’s Collective Amnesia

What enables Jared to phone it in on the coronavirus task force.

View Transcript
Illustration depicting a female with a microphone

Listen longer

Slate Plus members get ad-free versions of all Slate podcasts, plus extra segments, bonus episodes, and more. Try it free today.

Join Slate Plus

Episode Notes

Virginia Heffernan talks to Rolling Stone D.C. bureau chief Andy Kroll about the specifics around Jared Kushner’s mishandling of the coronavirus crisis, the role of Oscar Health, the group of Bush-era doctors and epidemiologists calling themselves “Red Dawn,” and the collective amnesia in Washington, D.C. that prevents us from tackling sizable problems.

Podcast production by Melissa Kaplan. Engineering help from Richard Stanislaw.

Further Reading:

‘Absolute Clusterf-k’: Inside the Denial and Dysfunction of Trump’s Coronavirus Task Force by Andy Kroll in Rolling Stone

About the Show

A podcast from Slate chronicling Donald Trump’s rise to the presidency and his current administration. Journalists Virginia Heffernan and León Krauze talk to reporters, historians, psychiatrists, and other experts to help explain who this man is and why this is happening, right now, in the United States of America.

All episodes

Host

  • Virginia Heffernan is a contributing editor at Wired, a columnist at the Los Angeles Times, and a co-host of Trumpcast.

Follow