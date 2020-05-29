It’s Going to Be a Rough Summer for Racial Tension
A charged time for a season of rebellion.
Episode Notes
Virginia Heffernan talks to MSNBC and theGrio contributor Dr. Jason Johnson about Christian Cooper, George Floyd, who is allowed to scold in public, COVID’s impact on black lives, why the protests are rebellions and not riots, and deeper implications behind names like Karen and Becky.
Podcast production by Melissa Kaplan. Engineering help from Richard Stanislaw.