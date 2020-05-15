How Didier Raoult Became Hydroxychloroquine’s Hype Man

Virginia Heffernan talks to writer Scott Sayare about Didier Raoult, the man behind Trump’s favorite unproven treatment for COVID-19, exploring his successes as a French microbiologist, his big personality, and how we got to this point where hydroxychloroquine made headlines during the coronavirus pandemic.

Podcast production by Melissa Kaplan. Engineering help from Richard Stanislaw.

Further reading:

﻿“He was a science star. Then he promoted a questionable cure for COVID-19,” by Scott Sayare, The New York Times Magazine, May 12.