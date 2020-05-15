Trumpcast

Content Locked for Slate Plus members

How Didier Raoult Became Hydroxychloroquine’s Hype Man

Behind the doctor who backed the antimalarial drug as a COVID-19 cure.

View Transcript

Episode Notes

Virginia Heffernan talks to writer Scott Sayare about Didier Raoult, the man behind Trump’s favorite unproven treatment for COVID-19, exploring his successes as a French microbiologist, his big personality, and how we got to this point where hydroxychloroquine made headlines during the coronavirus pandemic.

Podcast production by Melissa Kaplan. Engineering help from Richard Stanislaw.

Further reading:
﻿“He was a science star. Then he promoted a questionable cure for COVID-19,” by Scott Sayare, The New York Times Magazine, May 12.

About the Show

A podcast from Slate chronicling Donald Trump’s rise to the presidency and his current administration. Journalists Virginia Heffernan and León Krauze talk to reporters, historians, psychiatrists, and other experts to help explain who this man is and why this is happening, right now, in the United States of America.

All episodes

Host

  • Virginia Heffernan is a contributing editor at Wired, a columnist at the Los Angeles Times, and a co-host of Trumpcast.

Follow