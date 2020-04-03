Trumpcast

Surviving Abusers During Coronavirus Quarantine

When leaving isn’t an option

A podcast from Slate chronicling Donald Trump’s rise to the presidency and his current administration. Journalists Virginia Heffernan and León Krauze talk to reporters, historians, psychiatrists, and other experts to help explain who this man is and why this is happening, right now, in the United States of America.

  • Virginia Heffernan is a contributing editor at Wired, a columnist at the Los Angeles Times, and a co-host of Trumpcast.

Virginia Heffernan talks to Tablet Magazine writer Carly Pildis about the tools some have used to cope while stuck in abusive situations at home during the coronavirus pandemic—also acknowledging a known abuser in the White House.

Podcast production by Melissa Kaplan.

Further Reading:

What Happens When You’re Quarantined With Your Abuser,” by Carly Pildis in Tablet Magazine