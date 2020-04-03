Surviving Abusers During Coronavirus Quarantine
When leaving isn’t an option
Episode Notes
Virginia Heffernan talks to Tablet Magazine writer Carly Pildis about the tools some have used to cope while stuck in abusive situations at home during the coronavirus pandemic—also acknowledging a known abuser in the White House.
Podcast production by Melissa Kaplan.
Further Reading:
“What Happens When You’re Quarantined With Your Abuser,” by Carly Pildis in Tablet Magazine