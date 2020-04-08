Trumpcast

Narcissism Makes Trump the Worst Coronavirus President

Trump’s pathologies give us better clues to his actions.

A podcast from Slate chronicling Donald Trump’s rise to the presidency and his current administration. Journalists Virginia Heffernan and León Krauze talk to reporters, historians, psychiatrists, and other experts to help explain who this man is and why this is happening, right now, in the United States of America.

  • Virginia Heffernan is a contributing editor at Wired, a columnist at the Los Angeles Times, and a co-host of Trumpcast.

Episode Notes

Virginia Heffernan talks to New York Times op-ed writer Jennifer Senior about her latest piece exploring the effect of Trump’s narcissism on the coronavirus crisis, a profile of narcissists’ weaknesses, and the strategy of using “yes, and” on the president in order to sneak actual facts in.

Further Reading:

This Is What Happens When a Narcissist Runs a Crisis,” by Jennifer Senior in the New York Times