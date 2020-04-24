Trumpcast

The Myriad Misdeeds of Moscow Mitch McConnell

From Kentucky to the coronavirus.



Episode Notes

How did Mitch McConnell become Trump’s enabler-in-chief? Virginia Heffernan talks to Jane Mayer, staff writer at The New Yorker, about McConnell’s mishandling of the coronavirus crisis, his connections to Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska and Rusal’s Kentucky investment, the business endeavors of his wife Elaine Chao, and his feelings about the nickname “Moscow Mitch.”

Further Reading:

How Mitch McConnell Became Trump’s Enabler-In-Chief” by Jane Mayer in the New Yorker

