How Drs. Fauci and Birx Negotiate With Trump
And how they’re akin to hostages in the president’s administration.
Episode Notes
Virginia Heffernan talks to former FBI Assistant Director Frank Figliuzzi about how Drs. Deborah Birx and Anthony Fauci are akin to hostages in the Trump administration, and how they can use negotiation tactics to buy time and help all of us survive.
Podcast production by Melissa Kaplan.
Further Reading:
“Hostage Survival Tips for Drs. Fauci and Birx” by Frank Figliuzzi, Vanity Fair, March 20.