Trumpcast

Content Locked for Slate Plus members

How Drs. Fauci and Birx Negotiate With Trump

And how they’re akin to hostages in the president’s administration.

View Transcript

About the Show

A podcast from Slate chronicling Donald Trump’s rise to the presidency and his current administration. Journalists Virginia Heffernan and León Krauze talk to reporters, historians, psychiatrists, and other experts to help explain who this man is and why this is happening, right now, in the United States of America.

All episodes

Host

  • Virginia Heffernan is a contributing editor at Wired, a columnist at the Los Angeles Times, and a co-host of Trumpcast.

Follow

Episode Notes

Virginia Heffernan talks to former FBI Assistant Director Frank Figliuzzi about how Drs. Deborah Birx and Anthony Fauci are akin to hostages in the Trump administration, and how they can use negotiation tactics to buy time and help all of us survive.

Podcast production by Melissa Kaplan.

Further Reading:
﻿Hostage Survival Tips for Drs. Fauci and Birx” by Frank Figliuzzi, Vanity Fair, March 20.